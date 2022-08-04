Recently, the social media giant, TikTokconfirmed that its users will soon be able to play video games on its platform, so in this note we will tell you what titles you can enjoy.

Just a few days ago it was announced that the Asian giant had registered the brand TikTok Musica new musical platform of the famous video social network, with which it will seek to subtract users from Spotify and Apple Music.

Now, after being handled only as a rumor for a while, the company created by Zhang Yiming confirmed that indeed work is being done on the development of mini-games for the famous virtual platform.

“We are always looking for ways to enrich our platform, so we regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our user community. We are currently exploring the possibility of bringing HTML games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios. third parties,” announced the corporation.

However, the development of HTML5 games that sooner rather than later will be fully available is not run by TikTok but by partners and external collaborators to the viral social network, according to what is detailed by TechCrunch.

So far, the developers of the mini-games have a total of 7 HTML5 titles, which are being tested on a discretionary basis in some select markets.

Next we will tell you the 7 video games which will be available on the Chinese digital platform very soon:

Basketball FRVR (by FRVR)

Tap the Difference (by Lotum)

Peek a Who (by Nitro)

Pride Run (by Voodoo)

Influencer Run (by Voodoo)

Space Destroyer (by Nitro)

Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare (by Aim Lab)

As previously mentioned, in the beta versions, when posting a video on the social network, you can find the list of new mini-games, which may be linked by hashtags, as well as add descriptions, locations and links to other content.

We recommend you read:

In addition, video games can be linked to content from other applications, such as BuzzFed quizzes, Whisk recipes, as well as Rotten Tomatoes ratings, among others.