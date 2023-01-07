TikTok is the social network of this decade, and it recently announced that it will allow content creators to post videos only and exclusively for adultsalthough he made it clear that they must respect the community standards.

The social network TikTok establishes that a user must be at least 13 years old to create an account on the company’s virtual platform bytedanceso there are millions of minors who day by day navigate through the algorithm of the virtual platform.

Under this context, TikTok made public knowledge will extend its function of audience controlswhich, at the same time, will make it possible for tiktokers to post limited 18+ content.

With this new extension of the Asian virtual platform, content creators They will be able to restrict their short videos to only an adult public, that is, minors will not be able to see their clips.

“Our goal has always been to make sure that our community, especially teens on our platform, have a safe, positive, and joyful experience when they come to TikTok,” ByteDance notes.

All of the above means that tiktokers may post sexually suggestive content as long as they restrict their videos to audiences over 18 years of age, although these videos they must not infringe the rules of the community of the virtual platform.

It should be kept in mind that the fact that TikTok users can post adult videos does not mean that the rules for posting content have changed on TikTok, as it will be necessary to remember that the platform strictly prohibits nudity, sexual activity and explicit content of this nature .

In addition, we recommend take a look at the TikTok “Community Guidelines” section (which you can search as is in your preferred browser), to take into account what content is strictly prohibited from posting on the platform.

We recommend you read:

It should be taken into account that TikTok removes content that violates its community standards automatically without the need for it to have been reported by other users.