Tiktok | The Swedish hockey club took advantage of Donald Trump – the fury broke out in minutes

Tiktok|The Swedish IK Oskarshamn’s abduction surprised the supporters.

Swedish On Sunday, the hockey club IK Oskarshamn, which plays at the second highest league level in the HockeyAllsvenskan, found itself in the middle of an embarrassing uproar when the team advertised its upcoming weekend’s match against Kalmar.

A photo of the ex-president of the United States was shared on the club’s social media channels About Donald Trump. In the photo, Trump, who is aiming for a new presidential term in the fall, points his index finger directly at the camera.

“Can we count on you next Sunday?” the club wrote the division as an accompanying text.

Many Oskarshamn supporters did not like what they saw. The photo was only visible on the club’s accounts for a few minutes, until it was removed. Despite this, it managed to gather strong reactions from the team’s fans and sponsors.

“I was on my way home from a soccer match when my phone started ringing and text messages started raining. I didn’t know anything about this. I checked the publication and we removed everything immediately,” says Oskarshamn’s manager Therese Eloffson of TV4 by.

Eloffson says that the reason for sharing the photo was human error. He points out that the club’s communication must be creative and constantly produce large amounts of content.

“This particular meme is trending on Tiktok and is being used in many different ways. Those who posted this on our accounts did not think sensitively or consider that the image was spreading a political message. “