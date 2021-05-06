In the middle of the protests and riots that create a climate of maximum tension in Colombia, journalist Paola Ochoa suggested that the Government should analyze block social media to avoid “calls for vandalism” and thus sparked an immense debate in which criticisms of his position predominate.

It is an increasingly frequent procedure: according to the Access Now organization in a report, 25 countries cut the internet network 196 times during 2018 in the face of different situations of social and political instability.

The truth is that in the country chaired by Iván Duque, social networks are playing a leading role, although not to promote criminal acts, but to report, inform and make visible from the center of the scene to the rest of the world the consequences left by the strong disputes between the National Police and the civilian population.

Although it is not an unprecedented phenomenon, it has a particularity: the content does not go viral mainly through Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, but rather through TikTok, despite the fact that, later, the first get feedback from the latter.

The application is the same, but the Colombian people adapted it to their needs.

The humorous mini skits became desperate calls for help, the hidden cameras became raw first person accounts amid the clashes with the security forces, the dances gave way to the informational monologues and the fun song playbacks became complaints of police abuses.

Marches and repression in Colombia TikTok as a protest channel

Jordan Rosas is one of many users who used his massive reach to spread the word about the demonstrations. More than 4.7 million followers, published three videos where he is seen taking part in a march, under the slogans of “Resistance” and “The united people will never be defeated.”

“My country needs to be heard,” he wrote along with the posts, which accumulate more than 400,000 ‘likes’ and more than 9,000 comments.

For her part, Mara Ochoa used the application to make visible the case of Santiago Murillo, a 19-year-old young man who he was shot in the chest by the police when he was only two blocks from his home.

Faced with the silence of the main media, cases such as Santiago and many others find shelter on TikTok. In that sense, the post that asked Justice for Santiago It went viral and reached 315,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

Marches and repression in Colombia TikTok as a protest channel

Many others make sure to leave hard evidence of abuses by the security forces. Yerlithdiaz, for example, released a video showing a group of people running down the street while police officers chase them on motorcycles. In the background, shots are heard. Almost 150,000 ‘likes’ and 4,500 comments show that spreading the content is not in vain.

However, getting the material is not without consequences. Mariyn Julieth Higu showed how several officers detained a woman who used her cell phone to record the police procedure and, faced with her resistance, they raised her by force to the truck.

“Hey !! How sjust for recording they are taking people“, he highlighted in the publication, which gathers 80,000 ‘likes’ and 1,000 comments.

Protests and repression in Colombia TikTok as a protest channel

Among the most explicit, there is a video from the morning of May 5, 2021 that shows how the police they shoot from a helicopter towards a group of people on a street in the city of Buga.

“They are censoring us And the video that I uploaded at dawn about what happened last night was deleted. Let’s raise our voices, they want to shut us up and pretend that this has already happened, when it has not, “the description reads.

Even so, also there are those who maintain the essence of the application and they create comic content, although the intention is the same: to target the Government.

Protests and repression in Colombia TikTok as a protest channel

That is the case of “Mapusa”, who made mimicry of the clumsiest phrases from President Ivan Duque: “That’s how I saw him, that’s how I knew him, that’s how i wanted… “,” That Colombia with a capital P is the one we need “and” Alias ​​’guacho’ has run out of guachafita “.

They are also preserved the popular playbacks. However, in the background the latest trendy song is not heard, but rather a letter that reflects the sadness caused by the crisis in Colombia.

“A necessary reform, but that is not the way. The people are tired, the people despair. I know that you have to pay taxes, but here they exaggerate. The rich will be richer and poverty accelerates. We are one of the countries that most pay VAT “, is reproduced in the publication of” Yuzney “, which reached more than 20,000 ‘likes’ and 300 comments.

Clashes between the National Police and the civilian population in Colombia. AFP photo.

Thousands of videos are grouped under the use of hashtags such as “#soscolombia” (218 million views), “#nosestanmatandocolombia” (107 million) and “#policiaasesina” (8 million). Every time the section is updated, dozens of new posts are added, acting as relief, claim, information and evidence of the situation that Colombia is going through.

Networks as a channel of protest: antecedents

The Arab Spring It is one of the main examples of citizen mobilization through social networks. During the demonstrations for democracy and social rights organized by the Arab population between 2010 and 2012, Twitter was one of the main activism channels.

This is how the then president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, closed access to the social network created by Jack Dorsey across the country. Far from ending the protests, he managed to intensify them. The result? The president was overthrown.

Then, in July 2019, social networks were once again decisive in the request for the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló, after the “chat scandal” (conversations of members of the Government, including Rosselló, were published with offensive comments towards women, homosexuals and victims of Hurricane Maria).

Both Twitter and, especially, Instagram were invaded by the hashtag “#RickyRenuncia”. In parallel, references from the Caribbean country such as Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and René Pérez, better known as Residente, used their official accounts on the networks to lead and promote protests.

DB