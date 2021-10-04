The Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia was the scene of a ‘magical’ story that brought together two strangers. The connecting bridge between the two was supported by two pillars:

the Real Murcia and TikTok. In the game that the club played on September 19 at the Murcian stadium,

a fan who was in the stands and a ball boy at the foot of the field they exchanged glances, but they did not get to know each other.

Roque, the boy interested in the young woman “who never stopped smiling at me today,” in his own words, shared a video with a brief recording of the girl on his TikTok profile in which

I asked for help to find her and get to know her. The networks did their magic and several days later another user of the platform published a video with the young woman in which he mentioned Roque, thus managing to put them in contact.

They met again in the last game that the grana team played in the capital last Sunday and, thanks to the previous virtual contact,

the two met in person and were able to strike up a conversation. which can be the beginning of a friendship. Roque, to thank the users who collaborated with him on TikTok, shared images of the meeting with Elisa, the girl who, in addition to being a ball boy, is also a player on the Real Murcia women’s team.

The videos aroused great interest on the social network and the story was followed by many users, as can be seen in the number of views the videos reached: the first was seen by almost 650,000 users, while the outcome of the story was seen more than 800,000 times.