TikTok has announced that in the coming weeks it will make the new “Friends” button in the menu bar available to more users, which will replace the “Discover” section. The new page is organized in such a way as to be directly connected with the contents of the people we have among our contacts, in order to always stay updated on what they publish. The rollout of the functionality is progressive, but TikTok expects to make it available to all users in the near future. The page will also offer the possibility to connect with friends who have other social networks, thanks to the search via Facebook, if the profiles are connected. The news suggests how the social network plans to revolutionize the way content is suggested, given that at the moment the “Discover” page, the one that will be replaced, tends to bring the most popular hashtags, trends and new contents to the attention of the user to increase engagement. With the new “friends” option, TikTok seems to veer towards a more “interpersonal” and less aggressive approach. However, the “For you” section will remain active, a real strength in suggesting different contents that may be of interest to the subscriber to the platform.