Tiktok | The entrepreneur published an exceptionally straightforward video, and soon the customers came – This is how a new kind of marketing works

With his Tiktok videos, Duc Ngo invited the social media audience to follow how he opens the sandwich restaurant of his dreams in Kallio, Helsinki. This is how you should market on Tiktok, say advertising agencies.

Lan apprenticeship account from the work of an engineer and a career change to running a sandwich place: this is how it happens and this is how much it costs. from Helsinki Duc Ngon an English-language Tiktok video immediately attracts attention. “Let’s start with the basic costs: rent 2,000, Guarantee rent 4,000, company registration 200 euros, renovation 6,000…”

