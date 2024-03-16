The TikTok ban in the US is back on the agenda after that the House voted in favor of a measure which could make this scenario a reality, unless the app splits from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The bill was approved with an overwhelming majority but the path to implementation is still long and littered with heated debates between national security and freedom of expression.

Is this about National Security?

Among the fears, the sharing of American data with China

The House voted in favor of a bill that would require TikTok to separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban in the US. The move reflects national security concerns, with fears that Chinese legislation could force ByteDance to hand over sensitive US user data. Despite reassurances from TikTok, American lawmakers appear determined to impose a clear split between the app and its parent company.

Next up for the bill is the Senate, where it will face an even tougher battle. However, President Joe Biden has already declared his intention to sign the law if it passes. This marks clear support for the House's move and could further steer the debate over TikTok's future in the United States.

Supporters of the law point to the national security concerns, fearing that TikTok could be used as a tool to collect sensitive data from American users. They believe separation from ByteDance is essential to protect national interests and ensure the security of user information.