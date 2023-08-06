TikTok needs no introduction, the social network in recent years has depopulated proving to be unique and innovative above all thanks to its ability to create a feed suitable for the tastes of each individual user. However, there were also numerous complaints and many problems relating to the safety of data in Europe and the USA. Today we want to tell you about a measure that the company has decided to adopt so as not to violate the established rules!

TikTok: the algorithm can be deactivated in Europe!

The time has come for TikTok to fulfill the commitments set out in the Digital Services Act, the new European regulation that also and above all talks about the security to be guaranteed to user data. Among the various commitments that the company has decided to make, we also find a new, revamped feed that isn’t based on user activity.

Don’t worry because it won’t be a mandatory change, but it will be possible choose whether to continue viewing suggested content based on one’s own activity, thus obviously sharing more data and information, or whether to disable the algorithm and instead receive generic videos that are popular in your region or internationally. This change will apply to both the For You tab and the Live content.

The Followed and Friends tabs will also change slightly, still continuing to show the creators that the user follows but in simple chronological order and no longer based on preferences and your profile. Finally, for the users between 13 and 17 years old even the advertisements will no longer be personalized.

We still don’t know when everything will come into force but probably very soon, as the final date to be able to comply with the DSA rules is August 28 this year, so in just over 20 days.