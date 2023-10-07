Home page World

Split

TikTok, the popular video platform, is working on a new subscription model that offers users an ad-free experience.

This move seems aimed at helping other social media platforms like Instagram and to follow Facebook, which has already publicly published similar plans.

Monthly subscription: TikTok is testing ad-free monthly subscriptions

employee of Android Authority and TechCrunch have found evidence of a paid subscription model in the code of the TikTok app. This model would allow users to TikTok without using the usual advertisements. This subscription is expected to cost $4.99 per month.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has confirmed that they are currently testing such a subscription model in an English-speaking market outside the US. However, it was not specified in which country exactly this test will be carried out.

The platform is primarily used by young people. © IMAGO/Jakub Porzycki

Meta is moving forward with the idea for ad-free subscription models: Instagram and Facebook have been planning it for months

Not only TikTok, but also the Meta group, which includes Facebook and Instagram, has Ad-free subscription plans presented. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal Meta is considering introducing a subscription for ad-free use of Facebook for at least 10 euros per month. If you also want to use Instagram without advertising, you should pay another six euros. On the smartphone, the subscription would even cost 13 euros to cover the fees to Apple and Google, the operators of the app stores.

This decision by Meta is a response to the changing data protection conditions in Europe. Following various court rulings and decisions by regulators, explicit consent from users is now required to use their data for personalized advertising.

It remains to be seen how the TikTok community will react to this offer and whether it will prove successful. At the same time, Meta’s move shows that the trend towards ad-free subscriptions is gaining momentum in the social media industry. The subscription models are often included Subscriptions confused, where creators are paid for exclusive content.