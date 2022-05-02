The popular video platform TikTok It has already become the most downloaded app of the year. This according to site data Sensor Towerwhich positions it above Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. It should be noted that it is the first application not belonging to Goal which accomplishes this.

just through the Apple App Store, TikTok was downloaded and installed 70 million times globally during the first quarter of 2022. In addition to this, capcutan application to edit videos of this platform, showed a growth of 30 million of downloads.

In general figures, TikTok reached 3.5 billion downloads during the first quarter of 2022. According to Sensor Towerthere is no application that exceeds this figure since 2018. Interestingly, in Asia showed 11% growth despite being banned in places like India Y most recently in Afghanistan.

Source: Sensor Tower

Historically, the main markets to drive TikTok as the most downloaded app there are three. At number one we have India, despite the ban; followed by China and finally to USA.

We recommend you: Say goodbye to Instagram: TikTok will also have stories

During the last three quarters the positions have remained relatively the same. Which has already cemented this application as the most popular above others like WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

What caused TikTok to become the most downloaded app?

According to the study of Sensor Towerwhich led to TikTok to be the most downloaded app are two factors. One is that it was already popular, plus there was an extensive campaign to collect users. The second is the pandemic COVID-19 with which people turned to the digital world in search of entertainment.

Source: BBC – Getty Images

We can’t deny that TikTok it is quite popular now and thanks to it we find many funny creations. We’ll see how long it manages to maintain its position as the most downloaded app. Are you one of those who use it? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also join our Discord to discuss different topics.