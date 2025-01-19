TikTok stops working “temporarily” in the United States after the law that suspends its activity comes into force

The social network TikTok stopped working this Saturday in the United States after the Supreme Court on Friday endorsed a law passed last year by Congress, which forced the platform to separate itself from its parent company, the Chinese company ByteDance, or face the closing.

The application, which has 170 million users in the US, sent many of them a message on their phones with the notice: “Sorry, TikTok is not available at this time,” attributing the cessation of its operations to legislation promoted by Congress.

However, according to the Joe Biden Government, TikTok made this decision on its own initiative. After the Supreme Court ruling, the White House announced that the current Executive would not apply the law and that its compliance would be in the hands of the new president, Donald Trump, who will take office next Monday.

Precisely this Saturday in an interview with NBC, Trump stated that he would “probably” grant the platform a 90-day extension to avoid its ban in the United States.

The TikTok message on users’ devices appeared about an hour and a half before the law went into effect, scheduled for 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

When trying to access the platform, users received a notice that the application was blocked with a message in which the company stated: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution. Stay tuned!”

Additionally, some users reported that TikTok had been removed from the Apple App Store in the US, making it no longer available for download.

In practice, the entry into force of the law forces Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their application stores, as well as web hosting companies that collaborate with the platform, such as Oracle and Amazon Web Services, to cut ties with she.

Failure to comply with the rule, which was approved for national security reasons, carries significant financial penalties: companies that continue to support TikTok could face fines of up to $5,000 per user, which could translate into billions of dollars, given the size of its US user base

On Friday night, TikTok already warned that it would be forced to suspend operations this Sunday unless the Biden Administration guaranteed that it would not impose fines on the companies that support the application.

In response last night, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok’s statement a “publicity stunt” and reiterated that the Biden administration had no intention of enforcing the law, leaving the decision in Trump’s hands. .

The legislation, approved in April 2024, gave ByteDance a period of nine months to sell its operations in the US to a buyer who was not considered an “adversary” of the country and established that, otherwise, it would be prohibited. January 19 for national security reasons.

The Biden Government and the legislators who promoted the rule consider it essential that TikTok dissociate itself from ByteDance due to the risk that the Chinese Government could access data of American users or influence the country’s public debate.

Faced with these arguments, TikTok assures that it has taken measures to protect the privacy of its users and denies that its platform can be used by Beijing as a propaganda tool.

In addition to TikTok, the ban has also affected CapCut, a popular video editing app owned by ByteDance and used by many creators to generate content on the platform.

Even if Trump decided to reverse the measure, the entry into force of this law marks the first time in history that the US bans a social network at the national level.