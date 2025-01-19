The social network TikTok stopped working this Saturday in the United States after the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to uphold a law passed by Congress that forced it to separate from its parent company, the Chinese company ByteDance, or face closure.

The platform, which It has 170 million users in the United Statessent many of them a notice on their phones with the message: “Sorry, TikTok is not available at this time”attributing the cessation of its operations to legislation promoted by Congress.

However, according to the Joe Biden Government, TikTok has made this decision on his own initiative. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the White House announced that the current Executive would not enforce the lawleaving its application in the hands of the new president, Donald Trump, who will take office next Monday.

TikTok, for its part, has announced the end of his services in the United States “temporarily” and has assured that is working to return to operation “as soon as possible”after the US Supreme Court endorsed this Friday the law that stipulates the suspension of the use of the audiovisual platform as of January 19 throughout the country, considering it a threat to the security of Americans.

“We regret that a US law banning TikTok goes into effect on January 19 and forces us to temporarily take our services offline”reads a notification sent to users of the application and collected by the Bloomberg agency.

“We are working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned”TikTok has added in the same message, in which it appreciates that “President (incoming Donald) Trump has indicated that he will work with (them) to restore TikTok once he takes the Presidency.”

Trump’s 90 days

The notice comes after the elected president stated the day before that “very likely” would give a 90-day extension to TikTok to avoid its closure.

“I think that certainly would be an option that we would look at. The 90-day extension will most likely be done because It is appropriate. We have to study it carefully. It is a very big problem. “If I decide to do that, I will probably announce it on Monday,” Trump explained in statements to NBC television.

The possibility of granting such a moratorium – subject to specific conditions – is provided by law approved last year and recently declared constitutional. Nevertheless, Trump could only order it starting Mondaywhen he takes possession.

As things stand, TikTok has been forced to comply with its blackout warning if I didn’t receive “clarity and guarantees” about his legal situation before this Sunday.