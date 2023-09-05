admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/05/2023 – 11:16 am

The social network TikTok announced, this Tuesday (5), that it began to host the data of its European users in Ireland, in an attempt to allay the fears of the authorities who distrust this company of Chinese capital.

Regulators in several countries fear that the data will be accessible to company employees in offices in China or handed over to government entities in Beijing.

The platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has repeatedly denied that it has a link with the Beijing government, and ensures that its users’ data is stored securely in Singapore and the United States.

TikTok drew up a first plan to host European users’ data locally in 2020 and published details of the project on its Internet pages, before confirming the effective opening of one of these centers.

“Our first data center in Dublin, Ireland, is now operational and the migration of European users’ data to this center has begun,” the social network said in a statement.

In addition, the company reported that there are two additional centers under construction in Norway and Ireland.

This transfer will last until the end of 2024, said the company, which has partnered with a British cybersecurity company to ensure data protection, the NCC Group.

The measures, which follow the instructions imposed on this social network in the United States, are intended to prevent employees of ByteDance, based in China, from having access to the “protected data” of European users, explained TikTok executives in a press conference. press release by phone.

Among the data protected is information such as the legal identity of users, their email addresses, their telephone numbers and the IP addresses of the devices used to access the social network.

– Bans in several countries –

The company faces increasing restrictions in the United States and Europe due to security concerns. Several governments and institutions have banned the use of this entertainment app on their employees’ work phones.

TikTok gained a lot of popularity during the pandemic lockdown, especially among young audiences, and currently has over a billion users worldwide and over 125 million in Europe.

But the issues began when ByteDance admitted in December 2022 that its employees had accessed the data of two American journalists during an internal prosecution over leaks of corporate information.

Large technology companies have difficulties with European Union rules, which restrict the transfer of personal information from users, for example to the United States, in the case of the Silicon Valley giants.

The EU has negotiated data exchange agreements with the United States on several occasions, but these have been blocked by the bloc’s Court of Justice.

EU court justices backed activists who say US companies are forced to hand over data to Washington’s national security agencies, which violates the data protection rights of EU residents.