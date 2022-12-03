Everyone followed her every day on TikTok, Megha Thakur supported all those women who can’t live with their physical appearance

Megha Thakur, a famous influencer on TikTok, died suddenly at the age of 21. In a short time, the news went around the world.

She then came to confirmation of his parentswho with a heartbreaking post on the influencer’s social channels wrote:

It is with a broken heart that we announce that the light of our lives, our kind, caring and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 24th November 2022, in the wee hours of the morning.

However, it hasn’t been revealed yet cause of death. The girl herself had never mentioned any particular health conditions or moods. Her latest post shows her strolling the streets of New York. The photos are accompanied by a sentence that could perhaps be read differently today. “Remember that fate is in your hands”

Immediately hundreds of comments appeared under the family’s post, all those who followed her wanted to greet her and remember her for the beautiful and always sunny girl who appeared on her social profiles. Someone else instead wanted to underline how often we show ourselves to the world with the mask of happinesswhen instead no one can imagine what others are forced to face every day.

Who was Megha Thakur

Megha Thakur became famous through social networks, precisely through TikTok, in 2019. You started by posting some body positivity video. With her posts she tried to support all the women who didn’t like each other, who lacked self-confidence and her words slowly went viral, until they achieved considerable fame on social networks.

Followers await new updates to discover the causes of death and how a girl of only 21 years could have left this world forever, in such a sudden and unexpected way.