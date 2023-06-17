Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

He wanted to send a sign to his family – and chose an almost unimaginable means to do so. A Belgian faked his death and then appeared at the funeral.

Munich – Irreverent social media stunt or a much-needed wake-up call? A tik tok-Creator from Belgium faked his death only to show up at his own funeral in a helicopter and stun all of his relatives. His alleged reason for the unusual action: he wanted to criticize his family members because they had rarely contacted him.

Daughter of David Baerten helps with deception plan: “rest in peace”

Only a few people were privy to the action of 45-year-old David Baerten, who has 162,000 followers on Tiktok as ragnar_le_fou: his wife and children. They even helped him put the plan into action. One of his daughters posted about her father’s alleged death: “Rest in peace dad. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You wanted to be a grandfather and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

So the illusion seemed perfect, and finally the friends and relatives came to the funeral near Liège. They had no idea that Baerten and a film team wanted to make a big appearance there by helicopter. On social media, Baerten’s act is sometimes described as a “pathetic prank” or “cruel joke”. There was also recent criticism of social media in Italy – there a five-year-old died apparently because of a YouTube challenge.

The family members can’t believe it when the helicopter brings the “dead man”. © TikTok/el.tiktokeur2

Belgium: TikTok star fools friends and relatives: “Caught us”

The Belgian himself explained the action out loud TheTimes like this: “What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. nobody sees me We’ve all grown apart. I didn’t feel valued,” he said, adding, “So I wanted to teach them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone’s dead to meet up with them.”

Baerten has not yet released the full video of him arriving by helicopter. Another TikTok user who attended the funeral shared footage of them landing in a field where friends and family gathered. Many rushed out to greet and hug Bearden as he stepped off the helicopter. His close friend Thomas Faut shared a video of the two men hugging after their reunion and captioned the emotional clip, “You got us.”

Funeral guests completely surprised: “I cried and then I got a shock”

“I swear I cried and then got a shock, mate, we love you very much,” he said, though he too had been fooled. Baerten said that “only half of my family came to the funeral,” but that other relatives have since come forward. So for him the stunt was worth it: “It shows who really cares about me,” he said. “Those who didn’t come contacted me to meet. So in a way I won.”

Some of his fans agreed it was a valuable “life lesson” for his family and told him to “ignore the haters.” Others admitted that they themselves were fooled by the prank. But they were relieved that he was still alive. (cgsc)

