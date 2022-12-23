A user of the TikTok application sees Rosalía’s concert on the social network Gianluca Battista

ByteDance, the Chinese technology giant that owns the popular social network TikTok, has admitted on Thursday that several employees of the social network spied on journalists from the magazine. Forbes what were investigating the company’s US arm’s link to China. The information was revealed in October, but it has been confirmed this morning by the specialized business publication, which had access to an internal investigation of the company. Forbes He says that, after the scandal, ByteDance fired the internal auditor and two other workers on his team.

The internal investigation became known within ByteDance as Project Raven. This began after Buzzfeed News published a series of reports stating that several TikTok employees had access to the private information of several users in the US. The company did not deny the facts, but reported in a statement that TikTok did not the objective was to spy on members of the Government, activists, public figures or journalists.

This was not true, as the internal investigation now reveals. Journalists Emily Baker-White, Katherine Schwab and Richard Nieva, who first worked at Buzzfeed and now work for ForbesThey were spied on. The company document, however, does not identify the reporters and merely admits that its employees obtained information “from a former reporter from BuzzFeed and a journalist from Financial Times” through their social network accounts, in addition to that of a “small group related to journalists”.

The reporters were part of the research team that documented the exponential growth that the social network has had in the United States thanks to the downloads of the application among generation Z. Among the conclusions of their work is that TikTok hired more than 300 employees from Chinese state media propaganda experts; that they have engaged in practices of industrial espionage and that the day-to-day strategy in the American territory continues to be dictated from Beijing, which has provoked an exodus of executives and great frustration.

According to Forbes, the espionage plot intended to find the sources that were feeding the reporting thread. After the espionage became known, ByteDance fired Chris Lepitak, who was commissioned to carry out internal audits within the company. His supervisor, Song Ye, who reported directly to ByteDance’s CEO, also resigned after the scandal broke. The company also fired two other employees, one in the United States and one in China, after the findings were made public.

The confirmation of the espionage of journalists comes at a time of tension between the US authorities and TikTok. Several senators, including Democrat Mark Warner, have raised pressure on the Justice Department to announce a plan to shield the data of the app’s users. If this does not arrive soon, the legislator has warned, Congress will fill the void by voting on a series of protective measures.

Some States of the Union have begun to take actions alone to prevent user data from ending up in Chinese hands. At least 14 entities have banned TikTok from being downloaded to official phones. This same ban could come soon for federal government officials, once a rule that is supported by both Democrats and Republicans is voted on Capitol Hill, and which regulates access to the video platform for bureaucrats. The Indiana government sued the company for security flaws, misleading advertising and for endangering underage users, who may be exposed to adult content.

