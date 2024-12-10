TikTok has announced the deployment in Spain of its virtual store TikTok Shop, which has been designed to “take the safe shopping experience to the next level” with Spanish brands and which has features such as LIVE Shopping or an affiliate program.

TikTok Shop is a new category that will appear integrated into the social network itself, which allows users to find and purchase products they see in videos without having to leave the application.

In September 2023, the platform store developed by ByteDance arrived in the United States and in the summer of this year it landed in other regions, such as the United Kingdom and Indonesia, as advanced through its website.

Now, Spain becomes the first European country to receive this new category within the app to offer “a new way for users to discover and buy directly from Spanish sellers and brands”, as noted in a press release.

Among some of the Spanish companies and businesses that are already part of this initiative are the party dress business Oh Juliette or the digital native cosmetics brand Cocunat. To be part of TikTok Shop, Those interested must access the application’s Seller Center and register from February 2025.

TikTok has stressed that the purchasing experience “is unique for each user” and it is adapted to what they enjoy on the platform. Among the new tools is LIVE Shoppingwhich allows sellers and creators to integrate products into a livestream session. In this way, a real-time shopping experience is offered, which mixes the experience of the physical store with the convenience of online shopping.

On the other hand, the product showcase allows potential customers Explore product sheets, read reviews and buy directly from the brand profile. The platform has clarified that it works with trusted third-party payment services to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, which guarantees a Fast, simple and secure payment process.