TikTok reacts to the conflict between Israel and Hamas with a large takedown operation: millions of fake accounts deleted and 925,000 videos censored.

TikTok has responded to criticism regarding its handling of content during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Critics accused her of have not adequately fulfilled their content moderation responsibilitieswith the platform categorically denying the mounting allegations. As part of this controversy, the company has made public new details regarding the number of accounts and videos removed from the platform since the date of the Hamas attacks on October 7.

In a statement published on its website, TikTok then firmly underlined: “Hateful ideologies, such as anti-Semitism, have never been tolerated on our platform.”

The weight of the accusation TikTok finds itself defending itself from accusations relating to its handling of content regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas Many social networks are receiving criticism for spreading misinformation and hateful messages regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In particular, TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDancewas put in the spotlight, and not in a good light. Although Beijing has presented itself as a neutral mediator in the dispute, there have been signs of growing hatred towards Jews and Israel on the Chinese Internet and media.

TikTok, in defence, said it having removed more than 925,000 conflict-related videos and millions of other content from around the world. See also Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, the teaser trailer is online The company has also noticed an increase in fake accounts trying to spread the wrong messages.

Since October 7, more than 24 million profiles and more than half a million automatically generated comments related to posts with hashtags regarding the conflict have been deleted. Unfortunately, according to TikTok, some people have misinterpreted the objective of the platform, misrepresenting its intention to avoid the spread of hatred and misinformation regarding the crisis in Israel and Gaza, especially regarding anti-Semitism. Some mistakenly claim that TikTok favors Palestine over Israel in the United States, but the company said the hashtag #standwithisrael has been viewed 46 million times, while #standwithpalestine has been viewed 29 million times.