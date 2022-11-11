US lawmakers have proposed banning access to the TikTok social network in the country. On Thursday, November 10, the newspaper reported The Washington Post.

The initiative came from Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Rep. Mike Gallagher. In their opinion, this resource adversely affects US citizens and poses a threat to national security.

Officials pointed out that TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance and could be used by Chinese authorities to collect sensitive information about US users for the purposes of espionage or blackmail. Despite the fact that the organization is not state-owned, the lack of transparency raises suspicions that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may allegedly influence the operation of the application.

Rubio and Gallagher also expressed concern that the viral content posted on TikTok could be used by CCP ideologues to manipulate public opinion and provoke internal conflicts in the United States.

