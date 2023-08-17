It became known about the possible engagement of the Danish prince with the Italian princess

18-year-old Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Sicily is increasingly noticed in the company of 17-year-old Prince Christian, who will inherit the Danish throne. Although for her this is perhaps the only chance for the crown, a more unexpected union is hard to imagine. If the Danish royal house is known for its restraint, then the Bourbon-Sicilians love luxury and regularly get into scandals. Chiara’s mother was especially distinguished, who was threatened with prison for “stealing” hundreds of millions of dollars.

The first rumors about the possible engagement of Chiara and Christian appeared in the spring after the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco, where they were seen together. A little later, Chiara’s older sister posted on the social network a picture from Saint-Tropez, in which Chiara and Christian stand side by side.

In the summer, Chiara gave an interview to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Princess confessedwho is friends with Christian and will soon meet his grandmother, the stern 83-year-old Queen Margrethe II.

It soon became known that Margrethe really honored Chiara with an audience. Anonymous source told Woman’s Day magazine that this move can be considered a sign of approval from the queen, because “Margrethe does not drink tea with just anyone.” According to rumors, before the meeting, Chiara practiced curtsy for months.

Missing millions and a party with Bashar al-Assad

Born in Rome in 2005, Maria Chiara was educated at home and, two years ahead of her peers, graduated from the school program at the age of 15. She is fluent in six languages ​​- English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian – but is known not so much for her academic achievements as for her love of social networks.

Her father, Prince Carlo of Bourbon-Sicily, comes from a dynasty founded by the grandson of the French “Sun King” Louis XIV. Until the middle of the 19th century, she ruled the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies. After the unification of Italy, the family lost the throne, but is still closely associated with the monarchs of many countries. “This is something like a big club,” Chiara herself explained in an interview with Corriere.

King Felipe IV of Spain is my father’s cousin and I am very close to Crown Princess Leonor, his daughter. Like me, she loves sports, especially women’s football. Members of the Belgian royal family were frequent guests in Saint-Tropez during the summer months…and Alexandra of Hanover, daughter of Caroline of Monaco, is one of my best friends Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Sicilian

The princess’s maternal grandmother is actress Edie Wessel, who rarely talks about her origins. It is known that her real name is Veselovskaya, she was born in Trieste in a “modest noble family.” Since several representatives of the Veselovsky family settled in Italy after the 1917 revolution, this may indicate her Russian roots.

Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Sicilian Photo: Panoramic / Globallookpress.com

At the age of 15, Edie ran away from home, starred in films, including Federico Fellini’s 8½, then married the Italian billionaire Camillo Crociani, who headed the military-industrial corporation Finmeccanica (now Leonardo). A few years later, he was caught taking bribes and fled to Mexico, and his wife inherited his fortune.

Her daughters, including Chiara’s mother, the future Princess Camille, Edie Wessel decided from the very beginning to marry for the aristocrats, whether they like it or not. And so that the children did not need anything, Edie created a special fund for them and deposited more than $ 200 million into his accounts. It was because of him that Camilla almost ended up in jail years later.

In 2010, another daughter, Edi Wessel drew attention that her share disappeared from the fund and filed a lawsuit. After a long trial, the judge admitted that she was right and demanded that Camilla explain where her sister’s money had gone. She refused, ignored all legal requirements, did not pay a fine, but somehow still escaped prison.

Camilla traveled all over the world, having fun with Donald Trump and Bashar al-Assad, and seemed not to be worried about her freedom at all.

Chiara followed in her mother’s footsteps. She and her older sister often visit Rome, Paris and Monte Carlo, appear at various events and fashion shows, maintain social media accounts and even interview each other on their own. YouTube channel. Official visits also happen: most recently they met with the President of Hungary.

Childhood Friends and the Queen’s Blessing

Chiara and Danish Prince Christian have known each other since childhood. The point is again in the close family ties of the royal houses of Europe: Chiara’s father, Prince Carlo, is the godfather of Prince Christian’s younger sister, Princess Josephine.

Without the blessing of Margrethe II, nothing is done in the Danish royal house. Despite her venerable age, the queen still decides everything herself and is not inclined to stand on ceremony. So, in the fall of 2022, Margrethe deprived the titles of princes and princesses of the children of her youngest son Joachim.

This step, made, according to her, “for the benefit and for the sake of the future” of her grandchildren, led to the fact that Prince Joachim and his family decided to leave for the United States. The prince even commented on the decision to the media, saying he was “sad” because his children had been “hurt” and his ex-wife Alexandra said the sons “feel rejected” and “can’t understand why their identity is being stolen from them.”

Prince Christian Photo: Martin Ziemer / Globallookpress.com

The queen is watching Christian’s personal life with particular attention, as he is second in line to the throne. Margrethe “considers it her duty to ensure Christian’s well-being and to make sure that he did not make a mistake with the choice of his beloved.”

Neither the Danish royal court, nor Prince Christian himself, nor Maria Chiara have yet officially announced a romantic relationship. The reason may be that the crown prince is not yet 18 years old, but he will become an adult in just a few months.

In early August, the Danish Royal House announced plans for the Prince’s upcoming birthday.

On Sunday 15 October 2023, HRH Prince Christian will turn 18 years old. The day will be marked by the changing of the guard at Amalienborg, where the prince, along with his family and Her Majesty the Queen, will appear on the balcony of Frederick VIII’s palace. In the evening, a gala dinner is expected, hosted by the Queen from a message from the Danish Royal House

Insiders suggest that this day will be the occasion to announce Christian’s engagement to his beloved. Confirming this version, a Woman’s Day insider said that “Christian is interested in having an official girlfriend, mainly to isolate himself from fans, but he also wants to find a life partner.”