The social network of the moment, TikTok, would be preparing its debut in the world of video games. According to Reuters, TikTok plans to launch interactive products as early as the third quarter of this year, at least in Southeast Asia, and the first tests would have started in Vietnam. ByteDance, this is the name of the social network in that market, would already offer some users the option to play titles within the app. The games in question are One Piece Voyager Chronicles, Mobile Legends, and a few others. It is not clear at the moment whether this option will be extended to western versions of the social medium, but given its popularity around the world it would not be surprising to see games for iOS and Android arrive within TikTok.