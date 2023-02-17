Paris (AFP)

After its users in the old continent reached 150 million monthly active users, TikTok intends to open data centers and increase investments aimed at respecting European Union rules to combat disinformation. The growing community.

She explained that she will enhance the activities of her teams in Europe in order to comply with the requirements of the Digital Services Law, which will enter into force in mid-May, with the aim of combating media misinformation and hateful content.

