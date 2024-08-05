Home page World

TikTok permanently ends its Lite rewards program in France and Spain following EU investigation. Measures against addiction risks and protection of users.

TikTokthe popular social media platform, had to permanently shut down its Lite rewards program in the European Union, NextG.tv has already reported on the case. This program was originally only introduced in France and Spain to reward users for their activity on the platform. But the EU Commission saw it as a danger, especially for young users.

How TikTok’s rewards program works

TikTok Lite’s rewards program was designed to reward users for daily interactions with the app. Users could collect coin credits by watching videos, giving likes or watching advertisements. One hour of video consumption brought in just 36 cents in the form of coins, which could then be exchanged for, for example, Amazon vouchers could be exchanged.

The EU Commission accused this reward system of making users, especially young people, addicted. An investigation was launched in April 2024, which quickly led to the program being frozen. It has now been officially confirmed that TikTok is permanently withdrawing the Lite reward program from the EU.

Conclusion of the investigation: consequences and obligations

TikTok has not only committed to shutting down the Lite rewards program, but also to no longer introducing similar systems in the EU. This measure is intended to prevent the company from attempting to establish similar programs again through backdoors. If violations of this agreement are found, TikTok faces Penalties under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The EU Commission’s investigation, which began in April 2024has now been completed. The agreement with TikTok and its parent company ByteDance marks the end of this process. The decision is an important step to protect users and avoid the risk of addiction that could arise from such reward programs.