It’s not looking good for people from the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya. And some social networks do not seem to be on the side of minorities.

“Video-sharing app TikTok is in talks with the Kenyan government to remove LGBTQ+ content in order to enforce Section 165 of the African country’s legal code, which prohibits consensual same-sex sexual relations.” It’s the alarm raised by LGBTQ Nationexplaining that dialogue between the Chinese app and the African state is ongoing while the latter is considering the approval of a bill that would punish homosexual relations with life imprisonment.

The app has already deactivated the accounts and demonetized “inappropriate or restricted content” of Kenyan users. TikTok has also committed to developing artificial intelligence tools to detect such content and deactivate the accounts behind it, as well as “a national training program to enable Kenyan users” to create and promote so-called positive content, it reported The Los Angeles Blade.

Bob Ndolo’s petition

The story began when, in August, the executive officer of the Bridget Connect Consultancy, Bob Ndolo, in a petition to the National Assembly, called on parliamentarians to ban the use of TikTok in the country because it “exposes young people to sexually explicit content », contributing to the moral erosion of society.

But Ndolo’s petition reportedly upset domestic TikTok users who have monetized their videos. They called on the government not to ban the app but instead to pass rules preventing the publication of inappropriate content.

In response, on August 24, President William Ruto and several senior government officials held a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to discuss content regulation under Kenyan laws. Chew agreed to remove inappropriate or offensive content «to meet community standards», to develop an artificial intelligence tool to detect and remove users who post such content, and to create a campaign to help users create and promote content « positive.”

Second LGBTQ Nation, several government offices have been involved in these talks, including the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology and the Kenya Film Classification Board. Earlier this year, KFCB signed an agreement with Netflix and worked with Showmax and two local video on demand platforms to remove all LGBTQ+-specific programming.

The Family Protection Act

Last August, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma presented the Family Protection Act, aimed at banning homosexuality, same-sex unions and LGBT+ activities and campaigns. It also intended to ban parades, assemblies, marches and gay cross-dressing in public.

As reported by Gay.itin recent months a new homophobic law against LGBTQ+ refugees was approved in Kenya, while work is still underway on a law that bans “everything that has to do with homosexuality”.

In September, Kenya’s religious communities marched in the streets of Mombasa against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the registration of LGBTQ+ groups in the country and at the same time a group of parliamentarians promised to oppose any attempt to legalize homosexual relations.

TikTok’s current policies, continued LGBTQ Nation, still allow “local moderators to subjectively censor content” that may include queer content. This year, TikTok videos denouncing LGBTQ+ people and calling on citizens to kill queer people have proliferated in Ethiopia. Many accused the social network of not removing posts calling for LGBT+ people to be whipped, stabbed and killed. TikTok said it continues to remove videos that violate its community standards.

TikTok had previously come under scrutiny for cracking down on freedom of expression, as outlined in a policy brief of 2020 by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the International Cyber ​​Policy Centre.

According to the report, “LGBTQ+ TikTok users around the world have complained about censorship of their posts, including in the UK, US and Turkey.” The research also found “that hashtags related to LGBTQ+ issues in Russian, Arabic, Bosnian and more are not searchable on the platform, preventing people who speak those languages ​​around the world from taking part in the discussion.”

TikTok spokespeople confirmed that the platform removes LGBTQ+-specific content if a country’s law enforcement agencies request it.