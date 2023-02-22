TikTok you will certainly know it, it is one of the most famous social networks of recent years, loved and used by millions of users. A short while ago we told you about the new servers created to meet European security standards, but today we want to change the subject: the platform has decided to create a new fund for creators!

TikTok will reward the longest videos!

As you may know, TikTok has stood out from the outset for its characteristic of being a platform dedicated to short, fast, concise videos capable of capturing users. Over time this has changed and now the platform also hosts much longer videos, which can even last several minutes.

Apparently TikTok considers these longer contents a fundamental means to continue its growth and for this reason it has now decided to make a second fund for creatorswhich will pay all users registered in the fund who will upload content of a certain duration. The requirements are as follows:

Videos must be longer than a minute

To participate you must be at least 18 years old

The user must have a certain number of followers and views

As already mentioned, it is an additional fund that we hope will be able to pay interesting sums, and those who are already registered in the old fund will be able to switch to this one, however, bearing in mind that once the switch has been made, there will be no going back!