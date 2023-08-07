Popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced major changes to its security features, in line with European Union (EU) digital services act requirements. This initiative aims to tackle harmful online content and deceptive advertising practices. According to the app, the new tools will be implemented in the coming weeks and will offer users a more efficient way to report content deemed illegal. With the introduction of this feature, users will be able to choose from a list of specific categories, including bullying, hate speech and financial crimes. Any content reported to be against the TikTok Community Guidelines will be removed globally. At the same time, reported content that does not violate company guidelines will be carefully assessed by a dedicated legal team.

Another important novelty is the introduction of the possibility for users to opt for personalized or targeted recommendations. This means that users will be able to decide whether to receive recommendations based on their activities on the platform or not. Additionally, TikTok has decided to take specific steps to protect its younger users. Users between the ages of 13 and 17 will no longer be subject to personalized advertising based on their activities on the platform. For users under the age of 16, their accounts will be set to private by default, thus increasing control over the privacy and safety of minors. In addition to changes to improve security and protect young users, TikTok announced new investments within the Southeast Asian market. The company is currently in discussions with Indonesian authorities and the country’s central bank to obtain a payment licence. This step will enable the introduction of a shopping function for its 125 million users in Indonesia, opening up new business opportunities.