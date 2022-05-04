A new European law could put TikTok in trouble on our continent and force the Chinese app to make its methods and algorithm management clearer. The European Union recently launched the Digital Services Act, which includes new restrictions on larger platforms to avoid influence on elections, promotion of violence and dissemination of conspiracy theories: if on the one hand the Act concerns all large social media and video platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, on the other hand it could lead to significant changes especially in TikTok, which has always been not very transparent and less under the magnifying glass than rivals. The short video platform has reached a billion users almost half the time compared to Facebook (five years against the eight of Meta’s service), which makes it one of the most used Internet services in the world.

When European laws oblige all large social networks to make clear the management of user data and also the function of the algorithm, TikTok will be forced to change radically. The legal text of the DSA will become effective in 2024 and will cover all services with more than 45 million active users in Europe, and TikTok is already at 100 million. At the moment the social medium has not commented, except that it will make itself available to verify its work with maximum transparency, although so far it is the only one not to disclose any details on data management. Furthermore, compared to Facebook or Twitter, TikTok does not allow you to manage the way in which the posted videos are viewed, whether in a chronological way or chosen by the algorithm, but only the latter option is valid. There is also no clear data on TikTok’s audience, although in 2020 the New York Times reported that according to internal documents of the Chinese company a third of users in the US were 14 or younger.