TikTok is now the most widespread social platform among young people, and a change has been launched for them that will be applied through an update of the app, which imposes a maximum limit of one hour of use per day for i minors.

For all accounts of people under 18 it will one block is set by default which deactivates the application after 60 minutes of daily use. Obviously this setting can also be deactivated in the application options, which does not make it exactly a draconian measure, but it can still help limit the use of the app among young and very young people.

On the other hand, through i family checks it will be possible for parents to track more precisely the time of use of TikTok by their children, and both measures together should ensure greater control over the use made by minors, thus trying to limit abuse.

There’s some research behind it, too, it seems: TikTok says it chose the one-hour max time after consulting academic research from Boston Children’s Hospital’s Digital Wellness Lab, no less. There is still no precise timing for the release of the update, but this option should arrive in the coming weeks to limit the use of the app, which is depopulating among minors in a worrying way.

It will be possible to extend the usage limit by selecting a specific option: when the app reaches this limit, the user can extend it further, but this could also be a positive influence. According to TikTok, the fact that aactive action to users in order to reactivate the app, it can act as a “psychological” filter, because it leads to an awareness of the time spent on the app. Likewise, there will be more detailed and accurate usage time reports for parents.