TikTok is about to be banned in a state. On Friday, in fact, the legislators of the Montana they passed a bill mandating app stores in their state to discontinue support of the aforementioned application.

The governor of Montana Greg Gianforte he would have to sign that measure, which was approved by the state senate with a score of 54-43.

The draft law would come into force in 2024 And it would ban app stores from offering the application to users in Montana And it would prevent TikTok from operating within the state. Despite this, Montanans who have already downloaded the app they will still be able to continue to use it.

This choice is due to the ever increasing problems associated with related data security to Byte Dance, the parent company of Chinese-owned TikTok. The bill reads as follows:

The People’s Republic of China exercises control and supervision over ByteDance, like other Chinese companies, and can direct the company to share users’ information, including their physical locations in real time.

In a press release, TikTok commented on the news as follows: