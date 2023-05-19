













TikTok makes a new challenge that involves breaking into strangers’ houses go viral | EarthGamer

Several videos have been shared through TikTok in recent days. In them, users record themselves entering the houses of strangers and show the reactions of the inhabitants. Although most of the videos do not go to major, it could present a great risk.

After all, there is no telling how people might react. Not to mention that the crime of trespassing is being committed. So anyone thinking of doing this challenge should really think about it. Is a few seconds of fame really worth the risk?

This new TikTok challenge has already gained so much traction that UK authorities have recommended that its inhabitants close their homes. In social networks there are also many negative reactions to fashion. With many arguing that it can be a scary and stressful experience for homeowners.

Who started this TikTok craze?

Some media point to the TikTok user, Secretmizzy, as the first to do this viral challenge. His video shows three people breaking into a woman’s home in the UK. The woman is puzzled and even calls her husband for help.

Source: TikTok-Secretmizzy

The husband asks the invaders to leave his house, but they continue to make jokes. They also claim that his aunt lives there and then say that they supposedly made a mistake when looking for an address. However, the stress of the family is latent throughout the video. Let’s hope it’s one of those fads that goes by fast.

