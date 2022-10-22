TikTok has made it clear during the past months: all users should be on the platform, but following certain requirements. In fact, the social network has been asking its members for an identity document or something that certifies the year of birth for some time, so as not to run into any legal problems or similar. Suffice it to recall how many minors have carried out reckless actions following the viewing of many videos, also produced by minors without any control or limitation.

Apparently, however, this is not enough and another rule arrives! And this time it concerns the live performances that can be carried out on the social network. If before the user could have been even only 16 years old to carry out the live, now the age rises and only eighteen-year-olds will be able to start streaming, “Guaranteeing” greater safety of the minor present on the platform. We do not know if the limit will also be extended to those who will see the live in question, currently the indication only concerns the user who starts the live broadcast.

TikTok changes regime for greater security

Thus, the social network hopes to be able to see a much more united and reliable community, offering various opportunities to grow and positively educate the media user. All in total safety; all this is also linked to the new algorithm, which filter “potentially problematic” videos or too adults away from the user not yet of age. This change it will be fully operational from 23 Novembertogether with the possibility of being able to do enter up to five users in your live.

“We plan to introduce a new way for creators to choose whether they prefer to reach only an adult audience on their LIVE. For example, perhaps a comedy routine is more suitable for people over the age of 18. Or, a host might plan to talk about a difficult life experience and would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults “ is written in press release issued byChinese company.