DThe video app Tiktok has significantly reduced the reach of short videos by AfD politician Maximilian Krah. Tiktok confirmed this at the request of the FAZ. “Der Spiegel” had previously reported on the step. “Due to repeated violations of our Community Guidelines, we have informed the user that future videos they post cannot be recommended for the For You feed for a period of 90 days,” a Tiktok spokeswoman said . This is done “in accordance with our guidelines for political accounts.”

The “For You Feed” is the central element of the video app. This is where users spend most of their time. An algorithm selects videos based on the interests of each user. Whether a video goes viral – i.e. reaches a large number of people – depends crucially on whether it is played via the “for you feed”. In Krah's case, users can currently only see the AfD politician's content if they actively search for it.

This is a huge restriction on the “social media” strategy of the AfD top candidate for the 2024 European elections. Krah used Tiktok, sometimes very successfully, to reach young voters. Some of his videos have been viewed more than a million times, many at least several hundred thousand times. The videos that appeared most recently after the ban only reached a few thousand people. Krah is assigned to the ethnic wing of the AfD. He is considered a close confidant of the right-wing extremist Thuringian AfD state leader Björn Höcke. He currently sits in the European Parliament for the AfD.

No exact reason

Tiktok did not reveal which exact statements Krah made that led to his 90-day throttling. The platform's policy on politicians' accounts simply states that Tiktok does not allow “hateful behavior, hate speech, or promotion of hateful ideologies.” If an account reaches the maximum number of Community Guidelines violations, it will be banned from the For You feed for 90 days. According to “Spiegel” information, homophobic statements, hate speech against refugees and statements in the spirit of the conspiracy theory of a large population exchange are said to have been decisive.

The AfD generally uses Tiktok for its election campaign much more intensively than other parties. Tiktok has therefore been repeatedly criticized for offering a platform to right-wing extremists. Content moderation has been a focus on Tiktok and other social networks for a long time, not least since the spread of propaganda by the terrorist organization Hamas.







On Tuesday, Tiktok published the latest version of its quarterly so-called transparency report. It says that Tiktok recently removed a covert network that was widely disseminating AfD positions and propaganda from Russian state media. The operation originated in Germany and was aimed at a German audience, they say. “We take continuous and consistent action against those who try to influence our community through fraudulent behavior,” said the Tiktok spokeswoman.