China’s video sharing social media platform TikTok has left Pakistan after the ban. The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) had banned the app on 9 October on the direction of the Imran government. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had said many times that due to this app, pornography is spreading in Pakistan and the youth class is deteriorating. The company has also pulled out of all its investments and resources in Pakistan.

We gave stage to Pakistani artists

Ticketcock’s parent company Bytdance has said that our mission is to foster creativity and make people happy. This is what we have done in Pakistan. We have created a community whose creativity and dedication has created happiness for families across Pakistan. We have opened up significant economic opportunities for incredibly talented creators.

Our services have been disrupted for a week

BiteDance expressed grief that our users and creators in Pakistan are unable to use the TicketLock app. Only last week, Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has stopped our services. We have also made a concerted effort to solve every question of the Government of Pakistan through our Content Moderation Process. It also includes increasing the capacity of our vernacular content moderation team.

Not getting answer from Pakistani authority

The company said that the PTA has also appreciated our efforts. However, our services have been restricted for the past one week. We are not even receiving any message through the Pakistani authority. We hope that in our interactions with the PTA, we can assure them of their affiliation. We will explore investment opportunities in the Pakistani market and give a platform to the inspiring talents here.

Greed for investment in Pakistan

If the government of Pakistan decides to lift the ban on us in future, then we can assess the allocation of our resources in this market. The company regretted that the community of Pakistan is still unable to show its talent and creativity to millions of users around the world. The company said that we look forward to reconnecting with the energetic and talented youth of Pakistan and playing their part in Pakistan’s success story.