1st quarter results show that short video platform had 175 million downloads in the period

TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app in Q1 2022 on Apple and Google stores. There were more than 175 million downloads.

Meta has 3 applications in the top 5 of the period: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Telegram completes the list. The data are from the latest report of the Sensor Tower released on Tuesday (26.Apr.2022). Here’s the intact (8MB, in English).

In the app store split, TikTok led the App Store with 70 million downloads. On Google Play, it ranked 3rd with 118 million. In all, the app of short videos has had more than 3.5 billion downloads since its launch in September 2016.

According to the report, no app has been downloaded more in the world than TikTok since early 2018, when WhatsApp had 250 million of downloads.

Among the US audience, the app has led since the 1st quarter of 2021. The last to overcome the hegemony was to beat TikTok was the Zoom platform at the end of 2020. The assessment did not consider the Brazilian market.

In September 2021, the Chinese company reported reaching 1 billion monthly active users. Since July 2020, there has been a growth of 45%. The US, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia are the platform’s biggest markets.