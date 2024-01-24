Cuts were in the advertising and sales area; the technology industry has already cut more than 13,000 jobs in 2024

TikTok is laying off 60 people who, according to AP (Associated Press), worked with advertising and sales. A company representative confirmed the layoffs to the agency, but did not provide the reason.

The spokesperson said affected employees can apply for other open positions on the app, owned by China's ByteDance. TikTok is known for short videos, and in September it launched an e-commerce arm, allowing products to be sold within the platform.

The tech industry will cut more than 13,000 jobs in 2024, according to data from the tracking site layoffs.fyi.

Google and Amazon kicked off the layoffs in big techs in 2024. This January, the two companies announced the shutdown of “hundreds of employees”. According to the companies, the objective of the layoffs is to cut costs.

Last year, January was also marked by layoffs in the sector. An additional 240,000 employees were laid off in 2023, 84,000 in the first month of the year alone. The amount represents more than 1/3 of the total. The month with the fewest layoffs was September, with 4,632 laid off.

