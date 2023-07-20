The social network will open a technical interface for researchers, in order to “facilitate independent research on the platform and make TikTok content transparent,” according to a statement by the network.

In the United States, where this function has been present since the beginning of the year, the platform has received “more than 60 requests from American university researchers, on topics related to consumer trends, misinformation, mental health, etc.,” according to TikTok, which did not specify whether these requests were accepted.

Similar to Facebook and YouTube, the Chinese app is also opening up its own “commercial content library”, which lists ads and other commercial content, including paid partnerships with influencers, that are broadcast on the platform.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton asked the social network on Wednesday to “accelerate” its work to comply with new EU rules against misinformation and hate online.

The landmark legislation went into effect in mid-November, but companies have until August 25 to comply with its provisions.

Among these companies, nineteen giant online platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, and major services such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, will be subject to enhanced controls.