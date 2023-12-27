Home page World

Press Split

TikTok's latest desktop tools include a redesigned Creative Center and AI chatbot to streamline content creation and marketing strategies.

TikTokthe popular platform next to Instagram, is constantly working to improve its tools to support creators and marketers in their efforts. One focus is on the desktop version of the app.

Here TikTok is testing a new format for the Creative Center. The revised design offers comprehensive analysis options in full-screen mode, making it much easier to monitor and evaluate content and advertisements. Users get all the insights they need, including top ads, current trends and keyword analysis, all in one interface. This enables more efficient content management and optimizes the strategic direction of creators and marketers.

TikTok improves the platform for desktop users with new tools. © imageBROKER/Logo Factory/Imago

Simplification for social media managers: AI chatbot as an innovative helper

The innovations in the Creative Center were recently introduced to the platform by social media expert Ahmed Ghanem threads highlighted with a screenshot. These improvements could be particularly beneficial for social media managers as they make it easier to manage and analyze TikTok channels via desktop​​.

Another highlight is the introduction of an AI chatbot in the Creative Center. This chatbot serves as an intelligent assistance that helps users to specifically search for relevant information. For example, with suggested sample prompts, users can view successful TikTok ad examples, explore the most popular products on the platform, or even have the chatbot create a TikTok ad script​​. Meta is also in the process of incorporating an AI chat function.

TikTok with new tools: test phase and availability of optimizations on desktop

While the new Creative Center format is currently being tested with selected users, the new chatbot is already available to all Creative Center users. TikTok remains a central location for marketers and creators with over one billion monthly users worldwide, including 20.9 million in Germany. The platform continues to offer enormous reach and influence opportunities for targeted target group communication.