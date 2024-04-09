TikTok has launched a new version of its application in Spain that will give financial incentives to its users for watching videos. Concerned about its slow growth among older users, Tiktok has launched a version called TikTok Lite, now available in the Android and Apple app stores. The new application, also launched in France, Japan and Korea, is in the testing phase. The incentives have so far been activated only in Korea and Japan, and not in Spain and France. The platform expects that each user can earn around 1 euro per day.

A spokesperson for the company in Spain does not specify when the incentives will be activated. The appearance of this appwhose internal name among employees is Coin App (currency application in English), has been revealed by the American media The Information.

Original TikTok and TikTok Lite logos on a mobile home screen.

TikTok's goal is to increase its popularity among older users. The incentives will provide points that can be exchanged for tips for favorite creators or gift certificates from Amazon, Paypal or other services. TikTok Lite will not be available to those under 18 years of age.

Right now, this new app It is simply a copy of traditional TikTok. Only a small lightning bolt distinguishes it in the logo and the word “Lite” on the home screen. The rest is the same. When you log in with a user account, the videos are the same ones that each person tends to see on the app original. The new application will assess that users consume content, that they obtain new user registrations and other actions that improve the platform's usage data.

TikTok had already launched Lite in emerging markets with less availability of data use over the internet, since this application consumes less information traffic. In Spain, Lite will also consume less data: it will not allow you to watch or broadcast live and it will not have ads.

According to 2024 data from the Data.ai measurement service, the comparison in TikTok downloads from the main continental European countries with respect to the United States is constantly negative. In the US, despite the controversy over its future after the threats of a ban, it continues with hardly any changes among the top three positions of most downloaded applications, while in Germany, France, Spain and Italy it is difficult to even stay among the top ten .

