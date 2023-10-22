From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/22/2023 – 9:00

Sebrae-SP and TikTok have just launched a contest for micro-entrepreneurs across the country. The platform will award up to R$1.5 million to businesses with positive impacts on the platform’s posts. Registration is now open and runs until November 12th. To participate, read the rules and register hereentering personal data and the video link.

There will be 300 winners with R$5,000 each, totaling R$1.5 million, in addition to free training offered by Sebrae-SP. According to the contest rules, videos must show inspiring stories and tangible results through the use of TikTok.

The criteria for choosing the winners are originality, video quality, engagement with TikTok and business results. Each participant can compete with just one video of up to 10 minutes, which must be posted with the hashtags #TikTokMeFezEmpreender or #EmpreendanoTikTok. To participate, interested parties must access TikTok by November 12th and register and post.

Representatives from TikTok and Sebrae-SP will evaluate the posts between November 13th and 29th. The result will be announced on November 30th. Those interested in competing who need guidance on how to use TikTok for their business can contact Sebrae-SP.

The launch took place at the 2023 Entrepreneur Fair (FE23), in the Vila Empreendedora space, with the presence of the Managing Director of Sebrae-SP, Nelson Hervey Costa, the Technical Director of Sebrae-SP, Marco Vinholi, the director of business marketing for TikTok’s small and medium-sized businesses, Silvia Belluzzo, and TikTok’s public policy director, Handemba Santos.