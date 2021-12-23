TikTok continues to dominate the attention of an entire generation. As part of the data collected for the end of the year, it was recently revealed that the ByteDance app, became the site with the most traffic of 2021, thus surpassing Google and Facebook.

According to CloudFare, at the end of 2020, TikTok ranked as the seventh most popular address in the world, but this changed earlier this year, when this domain began to overtake Google multiple times. Now, By the end of 2021, it is more than clear that the popular application is already the site with the most traffic on the planet. This is the annual list:

-TikTok.com

-Google com

-Facebook.com

-Microsoft.com

-Apple.com

-Amazon.com

-Netflix.com

-YouTube.com

-Twitter.com

-WhatsApp.com

At the moment we do not know what will happen in 2022, but it seems that TikTok is here to stay, and nothing will come between the first position and the work of ByteDance. Throughout 2021 we saw a series of improvements that made life easier for the user, and in the future, streaming and much more will be implemented.

TikTok has surpassed one billion users.

Via: CloudFare