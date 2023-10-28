Home page World

TikTok, the popular short video platform that originally launched with a video length of just 15 seconds, is increasing the video length again.

Bielefeld – Initially the limit was raised to 60 seconds, then to 3 minutes and finally to 10 minutes at the beginning of 2022. Now shines TikTok to be willing to go one step further. The platform is currently testing the ability to upload videos with a duration of up to 15 minutes, such as NEXTG.tv reported.

TikTok is testing videos up to 15 minutes long: This is well known

Some select users already have the ability to upload 15-minute videos to TikTok. This was discovered by deserving users and compared to TikTok TechCrunch confirmed. However, TikTok has not revealed many details about this test, such as which regions it is being conducted in or how many users are participating.

With the introduction of longer videos, TikTok is becoming more and more similar to platforms like YouTube. This could mean TikTok is trying to offer a wider range of content, from quick, entertaining clips to longer, more informative videos. This offers content creators more flexibility and room for creativity, especially in areas such as cooking recipes, beauty tutorials, educational content and comedy skits.

Additionally, the longer video length could provide more opportunities for advertising integrations, such as mid-roll ads, which are common on YouTube. This could increase advertising revenue for TikTok and provide content creators with more monetization opportunities.

TikTok with ever-longer video lengths: What’s next?

It is still unclear if and when TikTok will roll out this feature to all users. Everything depends on the results of this test. If users respond positively to the longer videos, TikTok could roll out the feature further in the future. If not, the idea could be scrapped. According to the latest statistics, the platform currently reaches around 21 million German and 2.1 million Austrian users per month.

Also Meta (parent company of InstagramFacebook and WhatsApp) as well Twitter plan to release ad-free subscription models to expand their monetization models.