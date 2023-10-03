Like many social networking platforms, TikTok includes the advertising. This is a nuisance for many, but a “solution” is coming: a subscription to delete them.

As reported by Android Authority and confirmed by TechCrunch, TikTok is testing an ad-free monthly subscription. To the cost $4.99, the subscription allows you to scroll endlessly through the video platform without the appearance of advertisements. However, the test is only available in a single English-speaking market outside the United States, and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has not clarified which one it is and whether the tests will also come to other nations or worldwide.

ByteDance It did not even clarify whether the ad-free subscription plan only covers ads distributed by TikTok or whether it also includes ads served by influencers who use the platform. However, it is credible that the latter are not blocked, given that in this case the revenues go directly to the creators of the videos.