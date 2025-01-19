Less than 24 hours after going dark, TikTok is back online in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump gave the company’s service providers — presumably Apple, Google and Oracle — assurances that his administration will not enforce sanctions for those who cooperate to make the app work in the country.

“TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company wrote in a statement. “We thank President Trump for providing much-needed clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will not face sanctions by providing TikTok to more than 170 million Americans and allowing more than 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stance. for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

It is the latest salvo in the dramatic fight over the future of TikTok in the United States. Last year, Congress passed a law forcing ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent, to divest from its US operations or face a ban starting January 19. TikTok sued on First Amendment grounds but lost in the Supreme Court. Last night, Apple and Google removed the app from their respective app stores, as well as many other apps developed by ByteDance.

The move set the stage for President-elect Trump, who had tried to ban TikTok when he was in office, to save the app before he is sworn in as president. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the time period before the law’s prohibitions go into effect, so we can reach an agreement to protect our national security,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped prevent TikTok from going dark before my order.”

TikTok, in addition to other ByteDance-owned apps, is still not back in the US app stores at the time of publication. But several users have reported that they can access their timelines again after they were listed as unavailable last night. Others have regained access to their accounts, but with varying degrees of functionality.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Biden administration appeared to back away from its commitment to the ban, saying it was leaving its enforcement in the hands of the Trump administration. This reassurance was not enough for TikTok, which voluntarily went offline before the deadline.

Article originally published in WIRED, adapted by Manuel de León.