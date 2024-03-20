Home page politics

From: Paula Völkner

The AfD is agitating online and with success. Before the European elections, TikTok apparently reacted and received a complaint from top candidate Krah.

Munich – Die AfD has more reach on social media platforms than any other German party. According to media reports, representatives of the AfD parliamentary group have more than 400,000 followers. Almost twice as many as the number of followers of all other parties combined. Politicians use this reach to spread their sometimes right-wing extremist messages. This is what the TikTok platform is supposed to do for the AfD's top candidate European electionMaximilian Krah, have now made things more difficult.

The AfD politician's account was not blocked, but his content is apparently no longer shown on the so-called “For You Feed”, TikTok confirmed this to the Mirror. This feed is crucial for a successful TikTok appearance. In order to achieve a high level of reach, Krah now relies on people specifically searching for his posts. Bad timing for the AfD top candidate, who also uses his account to campaign for the European elections.

Maximilian Krah, the AfD's top candidate for the European elections, speaks at the AfD's political Ash Wednesday in Bavaria. © Daniel Löb/dpa

TikTok limits reach: Krah makes himself a victim of “censorship”

Krah sees himself as a victim. The AfD politician described the restriction as “censorship” in a TikTok video. TikTok is being “forced to take such measures by red-green politicians in Brussels”. Krah is using a classic populist narrative: Those up there don't want you to see the truth.

Information of the Mirror According to him, Krah violated the platform's guidelines with homophobic statements, hate speech against refugees and statements in the spirit of the large population exchange conspiracy theory. TikTok did not want to disclose exactly what content violated this rule. The guidelines state, among other things, that the platform does not allow “hateful behavior, hate speech or promotion of hateful ideologies.”

Krah has previously reached hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok with videos like “The Federal Government Hates You” and “Real Men Are Right.” Five of the politician's videos were deleted from the platform because they contained hate speech, Krah confirmed to the German press agency.

Election campaign on TikTok: “One of the most important platforms for the election campaign, if not the most important”

Krah's range is now for 90 days Mirror according to throttled. The AfD politician previously reached millions of people with his videos. His latest click numbers are a few thousand. With a view to the European election campaign, this once again illustrates the power that such a company also holds politically.

Before the 2021 federal election, political consultant Martin Fuchs told the MDR already: “I believe that if you have the goal of reaching young and first-time voters, then it is one of the most important platforms for the election campaign, if not the most important.” At the time, he pointed out that this was a fairly small target group . In the 2024 European elections, people aged 16 and over will be allowed to vote for the first time, which will expand the target group.

SPD wants to catch up on TikTok: “We can’t just leave it to the AfD”

AfD politicians recognized earlier than other parties that TikTok is a powerful instrument in the political power struggle. Political consultant Johannes Hillje explained to Ippen.MEDIA: “The AfD is a first mover: it was the first party to use this platform intensively and systematically and thereby gained a competitive advantage.”

The SPD now seems to have noticed this too. On Monday (March 18th), the party unleashed Karl Lauterbach on the TikTok community as competition for the young electorate. “We cannot simply leave the youth platform to the AfD,” Lauterbach wrote X to his first video.

However, the AfD has not only had a lead in disseminating content on social media platforms since yesterday. In a study by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung It became clear during the election campaign for the European elections in 2019 that the AfD achieved the greatest reach together with the satirical party The Party.

TikTok wants to take the fight against hate speech and extremist content particularly seriously before the European elections

The platform TikTok was previously similar to X again and again lack of commitment to combating hate speech and accused of extremist content. The news agency Reuters According to TikTok, it has announced that it will pay particular attention to these problems in the run-up to the European elections. In a study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation from 2023, which looked at the use of political content on TikTok, says that the algorithm does not reward deliberative positions, but rather extreme reactions from radical forces.

Most recently, TikTok also took action against the right-wing populist podcast “Hoss&Hopf” and blocked the associated TikTok channel. “Due to dangerous misinformation and dangerous conspiracy theories,” the channel was removed from the platform in February, reported Mirror. (pav)