TikTok is a social network that now needs no introduction and that in recent years has become very popular, gaining a significant number of users who use it daily. Today we are here to bring you an interesting news: the mode has been introduced landscape for tablets!

TikTok updates with landscape mode

There aren’t many social networks that support landscape mode and you know, if you own a tablet you will surely have noticed this situation and know that the issue of full app compatibility for tablets has been going on for years now, especially as regards Android which often finds itself at a disadvantage compared to the competition.

Now, however, something is starting to move starting from Tiktok, which has highlighted its new possibility of using the app horizontally on its tablets on the PlayStore! The interface sees the video playing on the left side of the screen, with the right side being taken up by the comments section instead, so quick and easy to read.

This is not a new arrangement as it has already been used for foldable devices such as Samsung’s Z Fold, however have it now on tablet it’s not bad at all. We therefore advise you to proceed immediately with the update and test this novelty first-hand!

