TikTok it needs no introduction, it is one of the most famous and appreciated social networks by users, depopulated in recent years. In this period we often happened to tell you about it as the company is taking steps to release interesting updates, and today we are here to tell you about the umpteenth new feature regarding the time of use of the platform!

TikTok imposes a limit of 60 minutes per day for minors!

By now we know, social networks have become an addiction especially for the youngest, who find themselves spending most of their day scrolling through the home pages of their favorite social networks. To avoid this, TikTok has now decided to introduce a new feature that aims precisely to reduce the screen time of minors.

In concrete terms, it is a real maximum limit of daily use time followed by a block, which will be activated for all users under the age of 18. Indeed, once the first 60 minutes of use have passed, a screen will prevent you from using the social network again until the following day unless a secret code is entered to activate additional time. A great way to afford parents to monitor the activity of their youngest children.

Obviously the control mode can be deactivated optionally, but TikTok will not forget to warn you of the excess once the 100 minutes have passed, advising you to reset it. Finally, a summary will also be sent to all minors every week of the time spent online in the 7 days.

This is certainly not the first update aimed at improving the safety of the little ones. In the past, the accounts were set as private for children under 15, the chat is only available for those over 16 and live only for adults. However an extra help certainly never hurts and limit using social media is definitely a good habit!