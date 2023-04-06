Mexico.- Due to its number of inhabitants, Mexico is an important market for social networks and electronic applications. This is how TikTok has claimed to be the fifth most popular platform in Aztec territory.

According to information revealed by ByteDance, its virtual platform is used by 57.5 million Mexicans, which means an increase of 11 million in just 12 months. In addition, it should be noted that the figure indicates that almost half of the population makes use of the social network.

In this sense, despite the fact that it is the fifth most used app on social networks, the data from the Chinese company indicates that users are very happy with the application, because if it were just a question of preference, Facebook tops the list with 35.5%, followed by WhatsApp, with 25.8%, and TikTok, with 14.1%..

Thus, the Asian social network has managed to surpass instagramwhich accumulates a 12.6% preference, since Twitterwhich barely has 3.5% of the mentions of Internet users.

Despite the great progress that TikTok has had in recent years, it seems that the criticism and bans it has received from first world countries have had adverse effects on the app’s numbers.

It is in this way that although in 2022 it was the most downloaded app from official stores, Play Store and App Storein 2023 the trend has meant that its downloads have decreased to reach second position, being surpassed by Instagram.

Could TikTok be banned in Mexico?

Faced with the wave of TikTok bans in different countries around the world to prevent their officials from using the application on official devices, starting with USAand recently ending with Australia, many wonder if the ByteDance platform will meet the same fate in the Mexican Republic.

However, for those who have this concern, they can rest easy, since the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out that his government is going to prohibit the use of the short video platform.

“Complete freedom, we do not have any concern of this type and the free expression of ideas is guaranteed and we do not prohibit, prohibited to prohibit,” emphasized the Mexican president.