Ashley Velez and Reece Young, former contract content moderators for TikTok, say their work involved revising “Unfiltered, disgusting and offensive content”included “Sexual abuse of minors, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicides and murders”according to a complaint filed Thursday in a California district court against the popular short-form video platform and its parent company, ByteDance.

They accuse the company of negligence, claiming it did not provide adequate care to protect the moderators from damage and support them after reviewing such content. “By requiring content moderators to review high volumes of graphic and questionable content, defendants are demanding that content moderators engage in abnormally dangerous activities”the complaint states, adding that the company “It is not implementing recognized best practices to mitigate the risks necessarily caused by such work.”

TikTok did not respond to requests for comment

This is the second cause recent claiming that TikTok does not adequately support its content moderators. Contractor Candie Frazier, who was represented by the same company as Velez and Young, filed a lawsuit in December against TikTok and ByteDance, claiming to have developed anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder following his work on reviewing disturbing and violent content on TikTok.

At the time, a spokesperson for TikTok said the company would not comment on the ongoing litigation, but that it offers “A range of wellness services so that moderators feel mentally and emotionally supported”.

“We strive to foster a caring work environment for our employees and contractors”, the TikTok spokesperson said in December. “Our security team works with third-party companies in critical work to help protect the TikTok platform and community.”

Frazier dropped his lawsuit last month and is weighing his options, according to his lawyer. Thursday’s lawsuit comes amid increased scrutiny of content moderation practices on TikTok and other social media platforms, which it only increased as false claims and conspiracy theories spread about the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a national group of state attorneys general launched an investigation into TikTok’s user engagement practices and the platform’s potential harms for youth. TikTok said in a statement about the survey that it limits its characteristics based on age, provides tools and resources to parents, and designs its policies with the well-being of young people in mind.

TikTok had previously gone unnoticed by bigger rivals like Facebook and YouTube, but in recent months it has attracted the attention of critics and lawmakers after it exploded in popularity, especially among young people, during the pandemic. The company said in September that it had achieved 1 billion monthly active users.

TikTok said last month that it would strengthen efforts to regulate dangerous content, including harmful hoaxes and content that promotes eating disorders and hateful ideologies.

Velez and Young were not employees of TikTok, instead they worked remotely for staffing companies that provide contractors to work as content moderators for the platform. Young served as a TikTok moderator for New York-based Atrium Staffing Services for about 11 months starting in 2021, according to the complaint.

Velez spent about seven months working as a TikTok moderator for Telus International, based in Canada, the same company that employed Frazier, Atrium and Telus they did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the press.

Although they worked for two different companies, the complaint claims that Velez and Young “They performed the same tasks, alike, using the applications provided by TikTok and ByteDance, and that the social media giant set quotas, monitored and disciplined the moderators.”

The collective cause

The lawsuit, which seeks approval as a class action, claims the moderators were exposed to disturbing content, including “A thirteen year old boy executed by cartel members” And “Bestiality and necrophilia”. They also dealt with “Repeated exposures” to fringe beliefs and conspiracy theories as claims that the Covid-19 pandemic is fraud, Holocaust denial, and manipulated videos of elected officials, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that due to the high volume of videos that moderators have to review, they often had less than 25 seconds to review each video and were viewing multiple videos at the same time. Moderators are offered two 15-minute breaks and a one-hour lunch for each 12-hour workdaybut ByteDance withholds payment to moderators if they’re not on the moderation platform for any other time of day, he claims.

The lawsuit also accuses the company of failing to implement protections for moderators, such as blurring or changing the color of some disturbing videos and reducing the time to “Welfare” offered to moderators from one hour to 30 minutes each week.

“As a result of constant and absolute exposure to highly toxic and extremely disturbing images in the workplace, Young and Velez have suffered immense stress and psychological damage”the complaint states. “Plaintiffs sought advice in their spare time because of the content they were exposed to”.

Theo Bertram, TikTok’s then director of public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told British lawmakers in September 2020 that the company had 10,000 people around the world in its trust and safety team, which oversees content moderation policies and decisions.

TikTok also launched an automated moderation system last year to scan and remove videos that violate its policies “At loading”although the feature is only available for certain categories of content.

The system manages “Categories of content in which our technology has the highest degree of accuracy, starting with violations of our child safety policies, adult nudity and sexual activity, violent and explicit content, illegal activities and regulated goods”.

A July blog post by TikTok’s US Chief of Security Eric Han reads: “We hope this update also supports resilience within our security team by reducing the volume of distressing video moderators view and allowing them to spend more time in highly contextual and nuanced areas.”

However, Thursday’s complaint states that beyond 81 million videos have been removed from TikTok in the second quarter of 2021, a figure reported by TikTok in February, and claims that most have been removed by human content moderators rather than automated tools.

The lawsuit also claims that the moderators were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements as part of their work, which forced them “To keep inside the horrible things they see when reviewing content”.

The claims in Thursday’s lawsuit are consistent with the allegations made in Frazier’s earlier lawsuit. Thursday’s lawsuit aims to have TikTok and ByteDance fund a medical monitoring program to help diagnose and treat the moderators’ mental health conditions, as well as other unspecified financial damages.