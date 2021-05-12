Some dilemmas concern women of all ages, and a fundamental one is choosing the right correct bodice size. The doubts they generate do not go unnoticed: seven out of ten do not know how to buy the right model for their breasts. For that, perhaps, the calculator A Bra That Fits recently became a viral hit thanks to TikTok.

The developer, Madison hill, is considered in the networks as the “lady in the bra” of the TikTok video platform with more than 469,000 followers and 11.5 million likes.

On his profile he has hundreds of videos on the subject, sharing his extensive knowledge and even reviewing inclusive brands.

Its 15-page resource guide is even more comprehensive and easy to understand. It is regularly updated with more information and inclusive brands that it recommends for all types of women.

On Reddit, for example, the A Bra That Fits community has 288 thousand followers who exchange advice and experiences when buying bras.

However, the rage for her began a few weeks ago, when the lingerie model Alexandra madison uploaded a video in which he refers to the calculator. The hashtag #abrathatfits has already reached 33.5 million views on TikTok.

In her post, Madison explained, with a rice half filling, how two breasts of the same size could have two very different appearances.

Also how it matters not only the volume, but the shape and the base: the wider breasts will appear smaller than those that “support” on a smaller space because, in the words of the model, they will be projected more. But both will need the same bra cup.

How the A Bra That Fits calculator works

The calculator to choose the correct bodice size.

Therefore, to deduce the height, the calculator takes into account the measurements in different positions, standing, lying down and face down; because the tissue moves with gravity, but the volume remains the same.

It also takes into account the gender assigned at birth, because the breast develops and sits differently after hormone therapy or after surgery.

Now, the popular Chinese social network is all the rage for women who discovered that they have used the wrong size for years, usually one or two glasses smaller than their corresponding size and with a larger contour.

SL